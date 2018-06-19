Terrell Owens is 44 years old and was just timed at 4.43 in the 40-yard dash

Terrell Owens may have last played in an NFL game during the 2010 season, but the 44-year-old appears to be faster now than he was when he was drafted back in 1996.

Here's Owens on Monday blazing a 4.3 40-yard dash. Yes, it was hand-timed, but two people were at the finish line with timers. One (Julio Jones, it turns out) had Owens at 4.43. The other had him at 4.44. And even if the human element lacks atomic-clock precision, TERRELL OWENS IS 44.

Worth mentioning: Owens' official time in the 40 at the NFL combine 22 years ago: 4.65.

In a development that surprised no one, T.O. had some words for his doubters.

"Ya boy just ran under 4.5. I ain't no joke, y'all think I'm lying," he said.

Earlier this month, before Owens announced that he wouldn't be attending the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony even though he's a member of the 2018 class, he was making his case for another chance to play with the 49ers.

As NFL.com's Ralph Warner points out, T.O.'s 4.43 would put him in a four-way fourth-place tie for the fastest time among the crop of wideouts at the 2018 NFL combine. One caveat: Those players all ran on turf while Owens was on a track.

Pretty cool accomplishment for a 40+ year old WR.. Technically, @NFL scouts would add .08 to the time because of the surface (track) but that’s still a good time for @terrellowens https://t.co/UN3jZIFm4T — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) June 18, 2018

Whether this translates into another NFL opportunity is another matter. That said...

The 49ers' leading receiver a season ago was running back Carlos Hyde (59 receptions, 350 yards), who is now in Cleveland. But Marquise Goodwin led the team in yards per catch (17.2) and total receiving yards (962) and at 27 he's a much better "big play" candidate than the 44-year-old Owens.

But after Goodwin, you could argue that Owens could possibly upgrade an otherwise uninspiring group of wide receivers. Trent Taylor had 43 receptions as a rookie, followed by 31-year-old Pierre Garcon (40 receptions), who missed half of last season with an injury. Aldrick Robinson, in his first year in San Francisco, added 19 catches.

The 49ers also drafted two wideouts -- Dante Pettis in the second round and Richie James five rounds later. And even if the team didn't address the position at all during the offseason it's hard to imagine a scenario where they'd turn to Owens for help, especially with names like Dez Bryant, Jeremy Maclin, Eric Decker or Jaelen Strong -- none older than 31, and all having been on NFL rosters as recently as last season -- still available in free agency.

Still, a 44-year-old ran a 4.3 40. That's amazing.