Terrell Owens is hooking up each Hall of Fame inductee with this special gift
T.O. seems to be enjoying at least one thing about his Hall of Fame experience
Although it might seem like Terrell Owens is feuding with everyone associated with the Pro Football Hall of Fame right now, there's one group he's definitely not feuding with, and that's his fellow 2018 inductees.
When Owens gets inducted into the Hall of Fame on Aug. 4, he'll be joined by a class that includes Randy Moss, Ray Lewis, Brian Dawkins, Brian Urlacher, Bobby Beathard, Robert Brazile and Jerry Kramer. To celebrate this year's induction, it appears Owens has decided to turn the Hall of Fame ceremony into an early Christmas for his fellow inductees, because he went out and bought them presents.
Buying presents is always a good way to win people over to your side in an argument, so let's all agree that this is a brilliant move by Owens.
So what kind of gift do you buy for the Hall of Famer who has everything?
The answer to that question is personalized shoes. Owens will soon be sending out a new pair of shoes to each inductee and he recently shared a video of the shoes on Twitter to give us an idea of what they look like.
Owens might want to make sure he gets Brian Urlacher's shoes in the mail first, because the former Bears linebacker seemed pretty excited about his pair.
Of course, Owens could have hand-delivered each pair next month at the Hall of Fame ceremony, but that won't be happening because the controversial receiver has decided not to attend the events that will be taking place in Canton, Ohio. Instead, Owens will have his own private ceremony at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.
Due to Owens' decision, the Hall has decided that they won't be mentioning his name at all during next month's ceremony. I have no idea how the rest of the inductees feel about Owens' decision to skip the ceremony, but they are getting free shoes out of it, so they probably don't care.
