Terrell Owens rips Jason Garrett, hints that Cowboys should fire their coach

It's a good thing for Jason Garrett that Terrell Owens doesn't run the front office in Dallas, because if that were the case, the Cowboys coach would likely be out of a job.

Owens has seemingly been on an anti-Garrett crusade for the past few years and that crusade continued this week during an interview on CBS Sports Radio's 105.3 the Fan in Dallas. During the interview, T.O. was asked how Garrett keeps avoiding blame for the Cowboys struggles.

"I have no idea," Owens said, via the Dallas Morning News.

Owens then added that Garrett, who's gone 67-53 in seven-and a-half seasons with the Cowboys, probably shouldn't even have a job right now.

"You know what's really tough? When you really look at it, it doesn't make sense for Jason Garrett to continue to have his job," Owens said. "[The organization is] not really expanding or progressing even as a team under his coaching tenure there."

Although Garrett has only had one losing season during his seven full years on the job, that doesn't mean the Cowboys can't fire him, according to Owens. To make his point, T.O. decided to use an NBA analogy.

"Let's bring up basketball for a minute. Here you have Dwane Casey of the Toronto Raptors," Owens said. "This guy was voted unanimously coach of the year, has taken Toronto to the playoffs, had three straight years of 50-plus wins and then they don't make it beyond what the expectations are within that organization and he gets fired. And then you have Jason Garrett who has no accomplishments not even close to that and he continues to still have a job."

This isn't the first time that Owens has called out Garrett and it probably won't be the last. The Hall of Fame receiver seems to be holding a grudge because he believes that Garrett ran him out of Dallas. Although Garrett was never the Cowboys' head coach while T.O. was in Dallas, he was the offensive coordinator for two seasons (2007-08) while Owens was there.

According to Owens, the problem with Garrett is that the players always end up taking the blame whenever the Cowboys struggle, instead of Garrett.

"It all boils down to players being the scapegoat for his inability to lead the team as he should," Owens said. "For me it's mind-boggling. I don't understand. And I think Jerry [Jones] -- again he's the owner at the end of the day, he has to feel good with himself about the decisions -- but I just don't understand why this guy [Garrett] still has a job."

If you're wondering why Owens wants to see the Cowboys fire a coach who's 14 games over .500 in his career, it's because T.O. sees a Cowboys team that's at a "standstill."

"At the end at the day, how can you keep allowing the players to be the scapegoat for what's not happening, especially when you have a head coach that's supposed to be offensive-minded?" Owens said. "They're supposed to direct and lead the team to where it hasn't gotten in a number of years, and they've pretty much been in a standstill under coach Jason Garrett."

Owens also made similar comments during a recent appearance on Tiki and Tierney, which you can see at the top of the page. I'm guessing this grudge is going to go on until Garrett agrees to sign Owens, who apparently still wants to play football. Maybe he just needed to get Garrett to watch the workout video below.