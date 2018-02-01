Terrell Owens still miffed at previous two Hall of Fame snubs

Terrell Owens still doesn't understand how Terrell Owens isn't in the Hall of Fame, and he made as much known to CBS's Pete Prisco on Wednesday.

"Nothing's gonna change in terms of how I felt the first two times," the three-time finalist said. "In terms of the criteria, the bylaws of which a player is nominated and inducted ... um, like I said I feel like I've passed those with flying colors."

Of course, Owens has some exigent circumstances surrounding his NFL career.

"But obviously when it comes to me -- when it comes to T.O., there's all the hurdles that have to be hurdled ... in order to get in," he said. "So, whatever they are I don't know what it is but I think everybody has mentioned it enough to the point that something needs to be changed. What that is I have no idea ..."

Owens also appeared to speak for fellow diva wide receiver Randy Moss, who is eligible for the first time this year.

Owens is arguably the third-best receiver in NFL history, behind Jerry Rice and Moss. In spite of bouncing between teams (something Moss also went through), Owens holds a myriad of NFL records. He's second all-time in career yardage with 15,934 (though Larry Fitzgerald is closing in), eighth all-time in receptions (1,078) and third all-time in touchdowns (153). He's made his mark on nearly every conceivable receiving stat, but he's been left off twice.

Moss has already made it clear he wants no part of the politics involved in Hall of Fame campaigning, saying back in September that he played the game he wanted to play.

Owens, however, clearly has no such qualms.

"In terms of -- you know -- why I'm not into the Hall of Fame I think a lot of people can speculate and have their opinions about it ... but at the end of the day, like I said I think that the Hall of Fame has taken a black eye considering people like myself -- and there're gonna be people after me -- that are very very deserving of being in that Hall of Fame and not getting the nod that they should ... But when you talk about guys' numbers and their body of work when they should be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, then they should get that nod."

Owens may not be doing himself any favors with this committee, but he definitely has some ideas for how to improve the process moving forward.