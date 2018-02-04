Terrell Owens tells critic to 'kick rocks' after 2018 Hall of Fame election
The wide receiver fired a post-election shot at a journalist who told him to be a good teammate
The Pro Football Hall of Fame surprised everyone and opened its doors to Terrell Owens on Saturday night, enshrining the controversial wide receiver along with fellow late-'90s superstar Randy Moss.
Owens should have been elected to Canton two years ago, but his behavior towards teammates and the media kept him out; Owens was perceived as a selfish jerk whose actions created disruption amongst his teammates and inside his locker rooms.
With Owens, nothing is ever easy and it wasn't simple when he got in -- at least one long-time critic of Owens, Jason Whitlock of FOX Sports, decided to pay the receiver a bunch of what felt like backhanded compliments in a lengthy tweet.
Owens clearly felt that way too, because he had a simple response.
The response to Owens's tweet was divided and pretty predictable.
Many people saluted the wide receiver for firing a shot back at a critic, especially when that critic decided to fire a shot at Owens on the day he was finally elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, an honor that, based simply on his statistics, should have occurred two years ago. Owens was forced to wait on enshrinement because he was a jerk, plain and simple.
Many other people told Owens he wasn't handling things in the way a Hall of Famer probably should. And those people aren't wrong: Owens could have taken the high road here and simply not responded to Whitlock and/or given Whitlock the coverage.
But that wouldn't be very Terrell Owens of him. His speech before the season is going to be appointment television, as there is a very good chance Owens decides to uncork on his critics and the Hall of Fame process.
-
Ranking every Super Bowl ever
Over the last 20 years we've been privileged to see some amazing Super Bowls
-
How to watch, stream 2019 Super Bowl
Want to get your Super Bowl LIII planning started early? We have you covered
-
Eagles need big game from defensive line
Eagles need great effort from their defensive line to win in Super Bowl LII
-
Super Bowl commercials: Get a sneak peek
Go ahead and get your fill of Super Bowl commercials before the game even starts Sunday
-
Super Bowl ticket prices skyrocketing
Almost every Eagles fan on the planet, it seems, wants to be in Minneapolis for a possible...
-
Foles's 2018 possibilities with a win
The odds-on favorite is that Foles backs up Carson Wentz, but here are several other possi...
Add a Comment