Terrell Suggs knows about Big Ben's mind games and he's not falling for them

This coming Sunday will mark the 26th time that Terrell Suggs has suited up for the Baltimore Ravens against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Suggs has been in the NFL since 2003, when the Steelers' quarterback was Tommy Maddox. Of course, the following season, in the first Ravens-Steelers matchup of the season, Maddox was usurped in his role by a rookie named Ben Roethlisberger; and Big Ben has held down the starting job ever since. Thanks to various injuries, Suggs and Roethlisberger have been on the same field at the same time on only 19 occasions.

When you play against someone 19 times, you come to know their every move. That's why Suggs says he isn't buying what Roethlisberger is selling this week.

"Oh Ben … he's setting us up," Suggs said, per the Baltimore Sun. "He's playing mind games. Rat bastard. He's setting us up. Tell Ben, I'm on to his tricks. I know what he's doing. I'm not going to let him fool me with trickery and Jedi-mind trick me."

Ben stated earlier in the week that the Steelers' Week 3 loss to the underdog Chicago Bears was entirely his fault.

"I feel like we lost the game because of me, because I didn't play well enough," Roethlisberger said, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "It's not on anyone else. That's how I felt, that's what you have to do. You have to own it, and I will own it, because if I play better in that game, then I feel we win that game. And if I play better in the first two weeks, then we're going to score our points and we're going to have a more productive offense. We won't have to answer questions about why our offense isn't where it is."

Roethlisberger didn't exactly play well against the Bears, but he didn't play all that poorly, either. He finished 22 of 39 for 235 yards and a touchdown. The Ravens, meanwhile, were blown off the field by the Jaguars in London. Both teams will be looking to bounce back this week, and in a game where two teams know each other so well, there's really no telling who will come out on top.