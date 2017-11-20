Terrelle Pryor and Chris Thompson will have surgery, both done for the season

Washington didn't just blow a double-digit fourth quarter lead and a chance to move closer to the playoff race on Sunday. They also lost one of their most important offensive players for the season, and found out the next day that their big free-agent signing is done for the year as well.

Jay Gruden announced on Monday that running back Chris Thompson and wide receiver Terrelle Pryor will have surgery.

Injury Updates: #Redskins WR Terrelle Pryor Sr. and RB Chris Thompson will have surgery, S Montae Nicholson in the concussion protocol, Gruden says. https://t.co/xrH67E8Dzk — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) November 20, 2017

Thompson fractured his fibula and being rolled up on by several players on the tail end of a Kirk Cousins scramble. He was carted off the field in an air cast.

Dammit, hate to see this. Chris Thompson's season is probably over. Fun, exciting, talented player pic.twitter.com/yByPu9qEqm — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) November 19, 2017

Thompson had been by far Washington's most effective running back this season, and the team's best offensive player outside Kirk Cousins. He had 64 carries for 294 yards and two touchdowns, along with 39 catches for 510 yards and four additional scores.

Pryor, who initially injured his ankle all the way back in Week 2, has been playing through it ever since but has finally opted for the surgical fix. He signed a one-year, $6 million deal with Washington this offseason after the team watched Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson leave in free agency, and the plan was for him to be Cousins' No. 1 option. Things didn't exactly work out that way, and he ended up catching just 20 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown on the year.