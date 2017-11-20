Terrelle Pryor and Chris Thompson will have surgery, both done for the season

Thompson fractured his fibula while Pryor has been dealing with an ankle injury for weeks

Washington didn't just blow a double-digit fourth quarter lead and a chance to move closer to the playoff race on Sunday. They also lost one of their most important offensive players for the season, and found out the next day that their big free-agent signing is done for the year as well. 

Jay Gruden announced on Monday that running back Chris Thompson and wide receiver Terrelle Pryor will have surgery.  

Thompson fractured his fibula and being rolled up on by several players on the tail end of a Kirk Cousins scramble. He was carted off the field in an air cast. 

Thompson had been by far Washington's most effective running back this season, and the team's best offensive player outside Kirk Cousins. He had 64 carries for 294 yards and two touchdowns, along with 39 catches for 510 yards and four additional scores. 

Pryor, who initially injured his ankle all the way back in Week 2, has been playing through it ever since but has finally opted for the surgical fix. He signed a one-year, $6 million deal with Washington this offseason after the team watched Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson leave in free agency, and the plan was for him to be Cousins' No. 1 option. Things didn't exactly work out that way, and he ended up catching just 20 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown on the year. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories