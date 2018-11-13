Terrelle Pryor gets released by Bills after two games, two catches, and 17 receiving yards

Terrelle Pryor is once again without a football team. Less than two weeks after signing with the Bills, Pryor got cut by the Bills on Tuesday.

We’ve released WR Terrelle Pryor. pic.twitter.com/UQKGYFyY4Q — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) November 13, 2018

When Pryor got signed back on Oct. 30, we half joked that Pryor immediately became the team's best receiver and quarterback. The Bills apparently didn't agree.

In two games, Pryor was targeted eight times, caught two passes for 17 yards, and had one rushing attempt for a loss of one yard. In his first game, he was on the field for 82 percent of the Bills' offensive snaps, per Football Outsiders. In his second and final game, he was on the field for 42 percent of their offensive snaps. Two days later, he was released.

This has been a theme of Pryor's career since he left Cleveland after the 2016 season, during which he seemingly established himself as a starting-caliber receiver with a 1,000-yard season. Since then, he's failed to latch onto the Redskins, Jets, and now the Bills. It's his failure to stick with the Bills that is the most concerning, because the Bills roster is devoid of starting-caliber receivers. Zay Jones leads the team with 392 receiving yards. Next is Kelvin Benjamin with 302 receiving yards. A lot of that has to do with the Bills' quarterback situation, but the receivers aren't exactly helping.

When the Jets released Pryor last month, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Jets were interested in bringing him back. They now have that option. Based on Pryor's potential, he should get a chance to stick with another team. But at this point, expectations for his career as a receiver shouldn't be high. It's been a season and a half since he produced like a starting-caliber receiver and three teams have now moved on from him since he left Cleveland.