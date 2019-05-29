Terrelle Pryor reportedly works out for Jaguars after disappointing with three teams over last two years
Pryor spent the last two years with Washington, Buffalo and the New York Jets
The Jacksonville Jaguars could be bringing in a big, new target for their big, new quarterback,. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars hosted wide receiver Terrelle Pryor for a workout on Wednesday.
Pryor began his career as a quarterback with the Oakland Raiders after starring at Ohio State, but decided to change positions in order to reinvent and reinvigorate his career. During his second year back in the league, Pryor caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four scores while acting as the Browns' No. 1 target.
That earned him a free agent deal from Washington, but he was largely a non-factor there in 2017, catching only 20 passes for 240 yards before the sides parted ways in the offseason. Pryor then spent the early part of the 2018 season with the Jets before he was cut in late October. He caught on with the Bills for two weeks before being waived by them as well.
Pryor is a big target at 6-foot-4, 228 pounds, but he has not shown the ability to translate that size into red zone success, scoring seven total touchdowns in the last three seasons. Jacksonville's wide receiver room is not exactly crowded, though, so perhaps he can work his way onto the team and make a contribution.
