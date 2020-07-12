Watch Now: NFL Wagers: Best Regular Season Record ( 2:27 )

Despite turning 31 this offseason and having not played in a regular season game since Nov. 11, 2018, wide receiver Terrelle Pryor insists that his NFL career is not over. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the former Ohio State star said that he is working on making a comeback, and there are two specific teams he has in mind.

Pryor told TMZ Sports that there have been conversations with five or so teams this offseason -- including the New England Patriots. Teaming up with Cam Newton in Foxborough or Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers would be two possibilities Pryor would love to have.

"Those two are very intriguing," Pryor said. "Especially Cam. I've been a big fan of him throughout the years ... And, obviously, Big Ben, that's my hometown of Pittsburgh, so that's just two teams that I really want to play for."

Pryor, who played some quarterback both in college and in the NFL, was originally selected by the Oakland Raiders in the third round of the 2011 Supplemental Draft after being banned from all contact with Ohio State's athletic program following an investigation concerning selling sports memorabilia. He spent time with nine different NFL teams, and spent no longer than three seasons with any one. Last year in November, Pryor nearly lost his life in a stabbing incident -- which put any hope of an NFL comeback in jeopardy. Now healthy, Pryor says he's ready to give it another shot.

"I can still play," Pryor said. "And, I can still make plays and dominate. I know that."

In 51 career games, Pryor has caught 115 passes for 1,563 yards and seven touchdowns. As a quarterback, he has completed 56.3 percent of his passes for 1,994 yards, nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Pryor says staying healthy is going to be key to finding success if he gets another chance in the NFL, but he feels like his body "is back" and that he is working both harder and smarter.