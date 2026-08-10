Terrion Arnold visiting with Seahawks and Saints amid legal troubles, per report

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold is fielding interest from several NFL teams despite the fact that he's facing eight felony charges of kidnapping and armed robbery. ESPN reports that Arnold will visit the New Orleans Saints after spending time with the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. He has also visited with the Houston Texans.

The 23-year-old cornerback was arrested on felony charges in June, which ultimately led to his release from the Lions. Arnold faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted, and Fox Sports reports he has an arraignment hearing set for this week in Tampa, Florida, on Aug. 13.

Arnold scored a major legal victory last month when Chief Judge Christopher C. Sabella denied the state's request to keep the former first-round pick in custody until trial. He is allowed to travel for work, which apparently includes visits with teams, but otherwise must remain at home in Florida.

Arnold's agent, Nicole Lynn, revealed in a previous court hearing that four teams had reached out to Arnold. She also claimed there was a "very good likelihood" her client is signed in the next 45 days, according to the Detroit Free Press. Lynn testified that the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Seahawks and Texans expressed interest in Arnold.

A part of these team visits is about vetting Arnold and getting more information about the situation he finds himself in. Despite the circumstances, it seems possible Arnold could indeed sign with a team in the near future. In 24 games played over two seasons with the Lions, Arnold recorded 91 tackles, 18 passes defended and one interception.

Charges Arnold is facing

Arnold was arrested in June on four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery.

Back in February, Arnold and some of his friends were robbed during a stay in Largo, Florida. Multiple items were allegedly stolen, including $100,000 in cash and an $80,000 necklace. Police were called, and the group reported more than $250,000 in property losses.

This group then allegedly decided to take matters into their own hands, and gathered three men they believed were responsible for robbing them. The three men, who were actually apparently innocent of robbing Arnold and his friends, were allegedly jumped, held at gunpoint and had personal property taken. Arnold was not present for the assault, but police say he watched what happened via a live stream. Investigators now claim that Arnold was the primary conspirator.

A total of six suspects were arrested before Arnold: Five in February, and one in March. Arnold has denied being involved in the robbery. His attorneys released this statement back in June:

"Terrion Arnold categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence. There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations. Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences. Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication."