Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold looks like he will be coming back a lot sooner than expected. Arnold, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, was first feared to be out for a significant amount of time, but a second opinion revealed positive news for the 2024 first-round pick.

The second opinion revealed the injury is "not as bad as feared," according to ESPN, and he is expected to return "sooner than expected," possibly this month. He is still expected to miss some time, but an October return is significantly better for Dan Campbell's defense than they first thought.

On Monday, before Arnold got the second opinion, Campbell said the 22-year-old would be sidelined for a "long time," adding that it would be a "while" before the CB was back on the field.

Arnold was limited in practice last Wednesday but was a full participant on Thursday and Friday ahead of their Week 5 game. Arnold saw playing time against the Cincinnati Bengals, recording two passes defended, but exited the game after it's believed he aggravated the shoulder injury.

In five starts, Arnold has 22 combined tackles with 16 solo tackles and four passes defended. Last season, Arnold played in 16 games, starting 15, and finished with 60 combined tackles, including 47 solo, with 10 passes defended and one fumble recovery.

With Arnold out, look for Trey Flowers to get more time at outside corner.

The defense is also dealing with an injury to cornerback DJ Reed, who was placed on IR with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 4. Cornerback Khalil Dorsey has a concussion and a wrist injury that sidelined him for last week's game against the Bengals. Campbell said Dorsey is expected to be out for a while.

The 4-1 Lions will face the 2-3 Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on "Sunday Night Football."