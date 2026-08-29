The NFL placed new Seattle Seahawks cornerback Terrion Arnold on the commissioner's exempt list, according to ESPN. Arnold's placement on the exempt list comes on the heels of the former first-round cornerback officially signing with the Seahawks. Under the provisions of the commissioner's exempt list, Arnold will be paid, but is not permitted to take part in practice or play in a game for Seattle.

The Seahawks signing Arnold had been in the works for a while, and the corner officially jumping aboard on Saturday was merely a formality. It was also likely that the subsequent placement on the commissioner's exempt list would take effect. This comes after Arnold was released by the Detroit Lions following his arrest on felony charges in connection with a robbery and kidnapping in February.

Arnold, 23, entered the NFL as the No. 24 overall pick of the Lions during the 2024 NFL Draft. The Alabama product has started in 22 of his 24 regular-season games, including seven starts in eight games during the 2025 season, which was cut short due to a shoulder injury. When he was on the field last season, Arnold totaled 31 tackles, eight pass breakups and an interception.

He now joins a Seattle secondary that boasts Devon Witherspoon, whom the Seahawks recently made the highest-paid corner in the NFL with a four-year, $132 million extension.

"It was an opportunity to bring on a player that we felt strongly about during the draft process," Macdonald told reporters earlier this month when asked about the then-looming addition of Arnold. "We also understand that it's a serious situation with a legal matter. There's a process behind it, so we respect that. That's how we'll operate, just letting that process play out and let the league decide if and when his return to play is. We'll understand that that's at play, but there's also an opportunity to bring him and give him an opportunity to earn a position here.

"We feel really strongly about our locker room and our team. We had a great visit with Terrion. Obviously, we knew him going throughout the process. I referenced the folks that have been in his corner throughout the whole process as well, and we respect those people. We're not going to ignore those folks that we really respect and have a strong opinion about it as well. When we put all of those things together, we felt like it was a good opportunity for the team."

While he ultimately signed with the Seattle, Arnold also worked out for the Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints and New York Giants upon his release from Detroit.