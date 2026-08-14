Former Lions first-round pick Terrion Arnold plans to sign with Seahawks, still subject to suspension

Terrion Arnold, two months after he was released by the Detroit Lions, will sign a one-year deal with the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, as confirmed by CBS Sports senior reporter Matt Zenitz. Arnold had recently worked out for the Seahawks, Texans, Saints, and Giants.

Arnold was released by the Lions after he was arrested on felony charges in connection with a robbery and kidnapping in February. He reportedly has an arraignment hearing set Thursday in Tampa, Florida.

Arnold is subject to a possible suspension from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Arnold's legal situation

Back in February, Arnold and some of his friends were robbed during a stay in Largo, Florida. Multiple items were allegedly stolen, including $100,000 in cash and an $80,000 necklace. Police were called, and the group reported more than $250,000 in property losses.

This group then allegedly decided to take matters into their own hands and gathered three men they believed were responsible for robbing them. The three men, who were actually apparently innocent of robbing Arnold and his friends, were allegedly jumped, held at gunpoint and had their personal property taken. Arnold was not present for the assault, but police say he watched what happened via a live stream. Investigators now claim that Arnold was the primary conspirator.

A total of six suspects were arrested before Arnold: Five in February and one in March. Arnold has denied being involved in the robbery. He faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted.

Arnold scored a major legal victory last month when Chief Judge Christopher C. Sabella denied the state's request to keep the former first-round pick in custody until trial. He is allowed to travel for work, which apparently includes visits with teams, but otherwise must remain at home in Florida.

Arnold received a character reference letter from his former college coach, Nick Saban. In the letter, Saban vouched for his former player and said he remains "committed to supporting him."

"Over the years, I have welcomed Terrion into my home and around my family," Saban wrote in the letter. "He has consistently treated my family and my staff with respect, humility and kindness. In all the time I have known him, he never once gave me cause to question his conduct, his integrity, or his respect for others. I don't ever recall him being involved in any behavior that would be described as aggressive or irresponsible. "Based on my experiences with Terrion, I remain committed to supporting him. While I'm not overly familiar with or educated on the charges he is facing, and understand the seriousness of his situation before the court, I would respectfully ask the Court to take into account my experience with Terrion, his character, history and the positive impact he had on our program."

Arnold's NFL career so far

The 24th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Arnold arrived in Detroit with high expectations after a highly successful run at Alabama, which included leading the SEC with 5 interceptions in 2023.

With the Lions, Arnold made 22 starts in 24 games for the Lions. He recorded just one interception (an interception of Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy in Week 9 of the 2025 season) and broke up 18 passes during his time in Detroit. Arnold played in just eight games last year before he sustained a season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery.

Arnold joining a talented Seattle secondary

In Seattle, Arnold is slated to join a secondary that was fifth in the NFL in interceptions, seventh in touchdown passes allowed and 10th in passing yards allowed. The unit helped keep Drake Maye and the rest of the Patriots' offense off the scoreboard during the first three quarters of Seattle's 29-13 win in Super Bowl LX.

The Seahawks' secondary includes starters Devon Witherspoon, Julian Love, Ty Okada, Josh Jobe and Nick Emmanwori. Emmanwori is hoping to be ready for Week 1 after undergoing ankle surgery this past offseason. He initially sustained the injury during the Super Bowl.