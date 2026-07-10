Former Lions CB Terrion Arnold worked out for Texans, received interest from three other teams

The Detroit Lions released former first-round pick cornerback Terrion Arnold last month after the 23-year-old was arrested on felony charges of kidnapping and armed robbery. Arnold is facing the possibility of life in prison if convicted, but still receiving interest from NFL teams.

While Arnold did pass through waivers unclaimed after his release, teams are monitoring his situation. During a court hearing on Friday, Arnold's agent, Nicole Lynn, revealed that four teams have reached out to Arnold. She also claims there is a "very good likelihood" Arnold is signed in the next 45 days, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. Lynn testified that the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans have expressed interest in Arnold. The defensive back has even completed a workout with the Texans and has a visit scheduled with another team.

Arnold does have the legal fight of his life ahead of him, so it's interesting that NFL teams are considering signing him right now. The Alabama product has played in 24 games over two seasons and recorded 91 tackles, 18 passes defensed and one interception. Arnold was slated to battle for a starting job with the Lions in training camp, but he's had his fair share of on-field struggles. He was one of the most penalized defenders (11) as a rookie in 2024, and then played in just eight games this past season due to a shoulder injury.

In terms of potential landing spots, the Texans would be a fantastic one for a young defensive back. Houston boasted the No. 1 defense in the NFL last year with 277.2 total yards surrendered per game, and No. 2 scoring defense with 17.4 points allowed per game. Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter are Houston's top two cornerbacks, but Arnold would provide solid depth.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Seahawks would also be another soft landing spot for the troubled Arnold. This unit ranked No. 1 in scoring defense last season with 17.2 points allowed per game, and famously crushed Drake Maye and the New England Patriots in the final game of the season. Mike Macdonald's defense actually allowed zero points, 78 total yards and just five first downs through the first three quarters of Super Bowl LX!

NFL teams may be keeping tabs on Arnold, but the allegations he's facing are disturbing.

Arnold's legal troubles

Arnold was arrested in June on multiple felony charges: Four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery. As we mentioned, if Arnold is convicted, he could face life in prison.

In February, Arnold and some of his friends were robbed during a stay in Largo, Florida. Multiple items were allegedly stolen, including $100,000 in cash and an $80,000 necklace. Police were called, and the group reported more than $250,000 in property losses.

This group then decided to take matters into their own hands and gathered three men they believed were responsible for the robbery. Those three men, who were actually apparently innocent of robbing Arnold and his friends, were allegedly jumped, pistol-whipped, held at gunpoint and had personal property taken. Arnold was not present for the assault, but police say he was able to watch what happened via a live stream. Investigators now claim that Arnold was the primary conspirator.

Chief Judge Christopher C. Sabella is presiding over the case in Florida and has already denied the state's request to keep Arnold behind bars until the trial. Prosecutors also argued that Arnold should have to wear an ankle monitor, but that motion was denied. The cornerback has to remain at home in Florida unless it's for a work- or legal-related matter. That includes training camp, should a team sign him.