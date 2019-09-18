Terry Bradshaw: Eli Manning should 'pack his bags' and leave the Giants now that Daniel Jones is starting

We are just two weeks into the NFL season, but many franchise quarterbacks are already seeing the end of their playing time for the year. The biggest news out of New York this week is that Giants quarterback Eli Manning has been benched in favor of backup, and rookie, Daniel Jones.

Manning being forced to take a back seat comes after a few struggling and losing years, and an 0-2 start to this season. It's the end of an era for the Giants and their fans. To his credit, Manning has said that he will stick around and support Jones as he takes over the offense.

Former NFL quarterback turned FOX Sports on-air analyst Terry Bradshaw said if he were in Manning's position, he would would be handling the situation differently. He had high praise for the quarterback, but said he would not be able to stay with the team for the rest of the season.

He told FOX Business in an interview on Wednesday:

"I hope Eli's OK with it, because he's such a good dude. I hope he's OK with it. I'm sure he isn't. If they came to me in Pittsburgh after two weeks and they said 'Terry, we're going to have to go with so-and-so, I'd shake their hands, I'd pack my bags and I'd go home, because that would be a hard pill to swallow after all of that."

The decision to have their first-round draft pick start in the Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is not shocking, but that does not mean it was easy for Manning to hear.

"I understand why they did it," Bradshaw said. "But it is a hard pill to swallow for Eli."

Bradshaw thinks it would've been less insulting to the two-time Super Bowl MVP if the team waited until the middle of the season to test out their new QB, rather than so early in the year.

For now, Manning will still suit up for the Giants, but he will just have to watch the offense play from a different perspective than he has been used to.