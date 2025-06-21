Washington Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin skipped mandatory minicamp amid his current contract dispute with the franchise, and new intel suggests the two sides are far apart during the negotiation process ahead of the 2025 season. McLaurin is in the final year of his current deal and coming off a career-best 13 touchdowns last fall.

McLaurin could be asking for something in the $30 million range per season for his new contract, according to Albert Breer, which would put him in the top half of the league's highest-paid at the position. Heading into the 2025 campaign, there are eight pass-catchers averaging at least $30 million per season, per Over The Cap.

"I don't think it's in a great place right now," Breer said this week on 106.7 The Fan. "If you're Terry McLaurin, you look at it and you're saying don't even come to me with anything that doesn't start with a three [30] per year. I think it's fair for him to ask for something in that range just based on where the market has gone. I think they will eventually get something done."

McLaurin skipped minicamp several years ago in Washington before agreeing to an extension, and it appears he's following a similar pattern this summer. Prior to last season, Miami Dolphins playmaker Tyreek Hill restructured his deal at $90 million over three years, including $85 million guaranteed.

CBS Sports NFL analyst Cody Benjamin predicts McLaurin will sign a three-year, $90 million contract with the Commanders before the start of the season.

McLaurin is the only receiver in franchise history with those five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. After his touchdown-centric season last fall, McLaurin was honored with a second-team All-Pro declaration and second Pro Bowl appearance. He's been a dependable option in the passing game for the Commanders for years and his durability is a strength. Over the last six years, McLaurin has only missed three games.

If he does sign a new contract, McLaurin's deal is expected to go through the 2028 season, which coincides with quarterback Jayden Daniels' current rookie deal.