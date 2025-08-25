After a brief holdout turned hold-in, followed by a trade request, the Washington Commanders and star wideout Terry McLaurin have finally agreed to a new contract, CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones confirms. McLaurin will sign a new three-year, $96-million extension, according to multiple reports.

McLaurin's extension carries an AAV of $32 million, which will make him the No. 6 highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL alongside Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown when the new deal kicks in. Spotrac's market value tool indicated McLaurin could sign a deal that averaged $31.1 million, but after DK Metcalf signed a four-year, $132 million extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers, followed by New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson signing a four-year, $130 million extension, it was believed McLaurin's price tag could have gone up.

McLaurin put the ball in Washington's court prior to training camp, telling reporters that the Commanders hadn't spoken to his representation in more than a month, and that the situation had become "frustrating" and "disappointing." It led him to request a change of scenery. On Monday, however, Washington finally rewarded its WR1.

Last season, McLaurin caught 82 passes for 1,096 yards and a franchise-record 13 touchdowns. Only Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals caught more touchdowns (17) in 2024. A whopping 44.8% of Washington's receiving touchdowns last season came from McLaurin, which was the third-highest percentage of any player for a team, behind Brian Thomas Jr. (52.6%) and Malik Nabers (46.7%).

McLaurin has been Washington's only consistent offensive threat since he was selected out of Ohio State in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He already ranks sixth in franchise history in receiving yards (6,379) and is one of just six players all time to record 900 yards in each of his first six NFL seasons. McLaurin caught 58 passes for 919 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie but has crossed 1,000 yards receiving in each of the last five seasons despite a high level of quarterback turnover.

While rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels was the headliner for the Commanders' NFC Championship Game run, he couldn't have put together his historic campaign without McLaurin. The star wideout was on the receiving end of the incredible 27-yard touchdown in Week 3 that secured the win for the Commanders over the Bengals in prime time -- the game that was truly Daniels' coming out party. It was one of five 100-yard receiving performances for McLaurin last season. He also stepped his game up during Washington's playoff run. In the wild card upset over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, McLaurin caught seven passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. In the divisional round upset over the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions, McLaurin caught four passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. He also caught three passes for 51 yards and another touchdown in the NFC Championship Game loss vs. the Eagles.

On the heels of Washington's best season since the Super Bowl XXVI campaign in 1992, the Commanders have considerable hype in 2025. Just five teams have shorter Super Bowl odds than Washington over at BetMGM sportsbook, and today, the Commanders guaranteed its offensive dynamic duo will be together for years to come.