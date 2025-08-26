Washington Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin finally agreed to terms on a new contract this week, signing a three-year deal worth up to $96-million. McLaurin's new AAV of $32 million will tie him with A.J. Brown in being the No. 6 highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL when the extension kicks in.

McLaurin, who turns 30 next month, landed a deal large enough to spark surprise in NFL circles. Some analysts believed he would sign more in the neighborhood of $28 million to $30 million per year, but the former third-round pick out of Ohio State got more. If there's a winner from this McLaurin vs. Commanders showdown, it was clearly the wide receiver.

The Commanders may have caved and given McLaurin a bit more money than they initially anticipated because they were very much ready to have him back in the fold. According to The Athletic, Washington was "very concerned" about what its offense would look like without McLaurin.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels is the headliner when it comes to Washington's offense, but the Commanders are not a Super Bowl contender without their No. 1 wide receiver. McLaurin caught 82 passes last season for 1,096 yards and a franchise-record 13 touchdowns. He has been the lone consistent bright spot for what was a losing franchise until this past season.

McLaurin cleared 900 yards receiving in all six of his NFL seasons, including five straight 1,000-yard campaigns. He accomplished this while catching passes from what feels like dozens of different quarterbacks, a list which includes Garrett Gilbert, Colt McCoy, Kyle Allen, Jacoby Brissett, Carson Wentz, Case Keenum and Sam Howell just to name a few.

The Commanders added Deebo Samuel and drafted Jaylin Lane, but they wouldn't be able to make up for what McLaurin brings to this offense as the unquestioned top pass-catcher. Washington has legitimate Super Bowl aspirations entering 2025, which is why Adam Peters and Co. made the decision to pay McLaurin the contract they did.