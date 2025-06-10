Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is not at mandatory minicamp Tuesday, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. McLaurin is in the final year of his contract and seeking a new deal. He faces fines that progressively increase with each absence, per the NFL's collective bargaining agreement.

Under the agreement, players who skip mandatory minicamp are subject to fines of $17,462 for the first day, $34,925 for the second day and $52,381 for the third day, totaling $104,768 for a three-day absence.

McLaurin, 29, is in the final year of his three-year, $62.8 million contract signed in 2022. Drafted out of Ohio State in 2019, McLaurin has five consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving, something no other player has accomplished in Washington franchise history.

In 2024, McLaurin caught 82 passes for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns, earning his first second-team All-Pro nod and second Pro Bowl selection. His durability is notable, having missed only three games in six seasons, with starts in every game the past four years.

Despite playing with 11 different starting quarterbacks since 2019, McLaurin has remained a reliable target, posting a career-high 70.4% catch rate last season.

Washington is coming off a 12-5 season in which it reached the NFC Championship Game -- their first since the 1991 season. The Commanders continue to build around quarterback Jayden Daniels, the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year, who threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for 891 yards.

Washington traded a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft for former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel in March. The Commanders guaranteed $17 million of Samuel's contract in 2025 with another $3 million worth of incentives.