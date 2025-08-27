Terry McLaurin got his money with a massive three-year contract extension, and the Washington Commanders got their star wide receiver back on the field ahead of the regular season. The full details of McLaurin's deal have now been released, and the team may have gotten a better deal than it first appeared.

When the contract extension was announced on Monday, the total value was reported to be $96 million with an AAV of $32 million. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the real base value of the contract is $87 million, which puts the AAV at $29 million per year.

Additionally, the initial guaranteed money is set at just over $44 million, which includes a $30 million signing bonus. However, that can bump up to $50 million in April 2027, and there is no guaranteed money beyond that.

McLaurin's extension is also very incentive-laden. By hitting relatively reasonable benchmarks, the Commanders star could add a healthy chunk of change to his bank account. Below are the incentives included in every year of the deal, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

83 catches ($300,000); 83 catches and playoffs ($600,00)

1,097 yards ($300,000); 1,097 yards and playoffs ($600,000)

10 TD receptions ($300,000); 10 TD receptions and playoffs ($600,000)

First- or second-team All-Pro ($500,000)

In his six-year career, McLaurin has eclipsed 83 receptions once (2020), but he was one short last season at 82. He has surpassed 1,097 yards twice, and he was one yard shy in 2024. Last fall was the first time McLaurin reached double-digit touchdowns, and that has the chance to become a trend with Jayden Daniels throwing him the ball.

With each passing year, McLaurin can receive workout bonuses, and the roster bonuses climb in the last two years. There is an $850,000 roster bonus due on April 1, 2027. One year later, that roster bonus climbs to $4 million.

After a surprise season last year, the Commanders have eyes on becoming true contenders in the NFC, and McLaurin will play a massive role in those plans over the next few seasons.