There is some uncertainty whether Terry McLaurin will play in the Washington Commanders' season opener against the Arizona Cardinals after the star wideout suffered a turf toe injury in the Week 2 preseason matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. While his status for Sunday is still unknown, a recent report will give fans reason to be hopeful.

The Commanders are optimistic that McLaurin will be able to play, according to CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. He's responded well to field work so far, per Jones, with a few days of practice left before Washington opens its 2023 campaign. The Commanders' first official injury report of the year is set to be released Wednesday afternoon.

Terry McLaurin WAS • WR • #17 TAR 120 REC 77 REC YDs 1191 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

McLaurin was injured after making a catch in the second quarter of Washington's second preseason game two weeks ago. CBS Sports HQ Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported that X-Rays on McLaurin's toe were negative, while NFL Media reported that McLaurin dodged a major injury.

McLaurin has been Washington's No. 1 wideout ever since he first took the field as a rookie third-round pick back in 2019 -- leading the Commanders in receiving four straight years now. In 2022, he caught 77 passes for a career-high 1,191 yards and five touchdowns.

Washington's Week 1 matchup vs. Arizona is a sellout following Josh Harris' purchase of the franchise. McLaurin will surely want to be on the field Sunday, but that hinges on how the rest of this week goes.