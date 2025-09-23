The Washington Commanders may be without Terry McLaurin for its Week 4 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. McLaurin's status for the game is uncertain after he sustained a quad injury during Sunday's win over the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN.

Additionally, NFL Media reported that McLaurin is getting second opinions on the injury, which occurred on a 56-yard reception late in the third quarter of Sunday's game that helped set up a Commanders touchdown. He did not return.

Despite McLaurin's absence, the Commanders still posted a convincing win over the Raiders punctuated by backup quarterback Marcus Mariota's game-clinching, 43-yard touchdown pass to Luke McCaffrey. Mariota played in place of injured starter Jayden Daniels, who remains day-to-day.

A two-time Pro Bowler, McLaurin caught 10 of 17 targets for 149 yards in Washington's first three games of the 2025 season. After having a combined 75 receiving yards in Washington's first two games, McLaurin gained 74 yards on three catches against the Raiders prior to getting injured.

If McLaurin misses Sunday's game, expect the Commanders' passing game to revolve more around McCaffrey, fellow wideout Deebo Samuel and tight end Zach Ertz. Samuel leads the Commanders with 16 receptions, while Ertz paces the Commanders with two touchdown receptions.