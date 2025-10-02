The Washington Commanders have ruled out star wide receiver Terry McLaurin for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a right quad injury. McLaurin didn't practice throughout the week and won't travel with the team for the Week 5 contest. McLaurin was working out on a side field with Washington's multiple trainers, according to ESPN, and was seen running sprint at "half to three-quarter speed."

McLaurin injured his quad when he attempted to dive into the end zone following a 56-yard reception against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3. He didn't play in last Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Commanders will be quite shorthanded in the receiving department as fellow wideout Noah Brown has also been ruled out for Sunday's game. Brown, who is dealing with groin and knee injuries, also won't make the trip to Los Angeles.

While McLaurin and Brown won't play in Week 5, quarterback Jayden Daniels is likely slated to play against the Chargers. Daniels was a full participant in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday after missing Week 4 with a sprained left knee.

McLaurin, who signed a three-year, $97 million contract extension in August, has caught 10 passes for 149 yards in three games prior to the injury. He had his most productive game of the 2025 season in Week 3 when he recorded four receptions for 74 yards against the Raiders.