Quarterback Sam Howell and the rest of the Washington Commanders received good news Friday as star wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been removed from the injury report and will play Week 1 vs. the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

"We're excited to have him ready to roll," head coach Ron Rivera said about McLaurin.

McLaurin suffered a toe injury in the team's Week 2 preseason matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 21. The injury persisted long enough that he was limited in practice this Wednesday, which put him in danger of potentially missing the season opener. However, after practicing in full on Thursday and Friday, he is good to go against Arizona.

Terry McLaurin WAS • WR • #17 TAR 120 REC 77 REC YDs 1191 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

McLaurin has been Washington's No. 1 wideout ever since he first took the field as a rookie third-round pick back in 2019 -- leading the Commanders in receiving four straight years now. In 2022, he caught 77 passes for a career-high 1,191 yards and five touchdowns.

Washington's Week 1 matchup vs. Arizona is a sellout following Josh Harris' purchase of the franchise, so all parties are surely happy McLaurin will be on the field for it.