Terry McLaurin wants to stay with the Washington Commanders. But the star wide receiver is "disappointed and frustrated" over a lack of productive contract talks with team brass, he told reporters this week. A month after skipping the Commanders' mandatory minicamp, McLaurin also indicated he's prepared to extend his holdout, suggesting that "without any progressive discussions" related to a new deal, "it's kind of hard to see how I step on the field" for Washington.

McLaurin, who is technically signed through 2025, repeatedly sandwiched his comments of frustration between a stated desire to resolve differences in Washington. It's also hard to envision the Commanders doing anything but ultimately meeting McLaurin's financial demands, given their win-now approach around quarterback Jayden Daniels. As an aside, the wideout appears justified in his efforts to seek a pay raise, as his $23.2 million average annual value now ranks outside the top 15 at his position.

On the off chance general manager Adam Peters prefers to sell McLaurin, perhaps as part of a trade for another wideout to pair with offseason addition Deebo Samuel, these clubs could be top suitors:

This is something of a make-or-break year for Shane Steichen's offense, and all signs point to the Colts leaning on a combination of Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson under center. That spells trouble. Perhaps the best way to offset that predicament is by further stocking the cupboard out wide, especially with not a ton of resources devoted to the quarterback spot. Washington might only move McLaurin if it can get veteran help in return, so it's also possible Indy would throw another wideout back to D.C. to facilitate a deal.

Are the Raiders one wideout away from contending? No, probably not. But when you turn the keys over to a 34-year-old quarterback (Geno Smith) and 73-year-old coach (Pete Carroll), you're clearly interested in making the most of 2025. And they could use a pass-catching complement for star tight end Brock Bowers. Better yet, they have money to offer McLaurin, boasting $31 million in remaining salary cap space, plus a whopping $90 million in 2026.

Jim Harbaugh has prioritized old-school toughness in building the Bolts, adding not one but two bruising running backs in Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton this offseason. What better way to finish constructing a firm infrastructure for Justin Herbert than by reeling in a legitimate field-stretcher to pair with route-running extraordinaire Ladd McConkey, especially with Mike Williams nursing an injury? The Chargers still have $27 million in remaining cap space going into 2025.

Like the Raiders, the Jets aren't necessarily angling to contend in 2025 as much as successfully transition to a new culture and regime. They have money to spare, however, with close to $30 million in remaining cap space, plus a relatively dire need for pass-catching weapons opposite Garrett Wilson, who's now locked in with a deal of his own. As a bonus, new quarterback Justin Fields shares an Ohio State background with McLaurin, and Jets passing game coordinator Scott Turner was previously McLaurin's play-caller in Washington.