Minicamps kicked off around the NFL this week, and some big names were no-shows, including a couple of disgruntled AFC North pass rushers in T.J. Watt and Trey Hendrickson. Perhaps no name, however, was bigger among the holdouts than Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

One of the NFL's steadiest pass catchers, McLaurin is fresh off his first career All-Pro nod, logging a fifth straight season with at least 75 catches and 1,000 yards to lead Washington's offense. He was an instant favorite of Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. And apparently he's majorly disconnected from Washington's otherwise heralded front office as he enters the final year of his current contract.

It's hard to envision the Commanders doing anything but ultimately meeting McLaurin's demands, given their win-now approach around Daniels. The wideout is also justified in his efforts to seek a pay raise, as his $23.2 million average annual value now ranks outside the top 15 at his position.

On the off chance general manager Adam Peters prefers to sell McLaurin, perhaps as part of a trade for another wideout to pair with offseason addition Deebo Samuel, these clubs could be top suitors:

Are the Raiders one wideout away from contending? No, probably not. But when you turn the keys over to a 34-year-old quarterback (Geno Smith) and 73-year-old coach (Pete Carroll), you're clearly interested in making the most of 2025. And they could use a pass-catching complement for star tight end Brock Bowers. Better yet, they have money to offer McLaurin, boasting $36 million in remaining salary cap space, plus a whopping $95 million in 2026.

Jim Harbaugh has prioritized old-school toughness in building the Bolts, adding not one but two bruising running backs in Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton this offseason. What better way to finish constructing a firm infrastructure for Justin Herbert than by reeling in a legitimate field-stretcher to pair with route-running extraordinaire Ladd McConkey? The Chargers still have close to $27 million in remaining cap space going into 2025.

Like the Raiders, the Jets aren't necessarily angling to contend in 2025 as much as successfully transition to a new culture and regime. They have money to spare, however, with close to $38 million in remaining cap space, plus a relatively dire need for pass-catching weapons opposite Garrett Wilson. As a bonus, new quarterback Justin Fields shares an Ohio State background with McLaurin, and Jets passing game coordinator Scott Turner was previously McLaurin's play-caller in Washington.