Washington Football Team receiver Tery McLaurin did his best D.K. Metcalf impression during Thursday's Thanksgiving Day blowout of the Dallas Cowboys. He arguably made the play of the game after Alex Smith threw an interception to Dallas linebacker Jaylon Smith with 4:21 to play in the third quarter and the score set at 20-13. After the pick, Smith seemed destined to take it to the house for a touchdown, but McLaurin chased after him, caught up and was able to bring him down at the Washington 4-yard line to prevent the score.

Instead of a play that would have given Dallas an opportunity to tie the game with an extra point, the Washington defense turned in a tremendous goal-line stand and forced the Cowboys to kick a field goal. That not only maintained Washington's lead, but was certainly a gut punch in any sort of chance Mike McCarthy's club had at mounting a comeback. Those were the last points the Cowboys managed to score the rest of the game while Washington rattled off 21 answered to ensure the 41-16 win.

Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters postgame that McLaurin's chase-down tackle was a "huge play" in Washington's eventual win and the receiver noted he was simply trying to make a play.

"It's a different type of mentality," McLaurin said, via the official team website. "You can't quit on any type of play, and I just wanted to fight until the whistle blew."

"That's what you gotta do when you're a leader on the team," he added. "You just gotta ... never give up on any plays because you never know what can happen. That ended up being a big play for us. We preach that in our wide receiver room to play through every single play, and you never know what's going to happen. I'm glad it worked out for us."

Of course, this play is reminiscent of Seattle Seahawks star receiver D.K. Metcalf chasing down Cardinals safety Budda Baker earlier this season in Week 7 after he picked off Russell Wilson. While McLaurin didn't have to chase Smith down the length of the field as Metcalf needed to, both are tremendous effort plays in their own right.

Not only was McLaurin a factor on that play, but he continues to be a force in the passing game, leading all Washington pass-catchers with seven receptions and 92 yards in the win.