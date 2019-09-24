Terry McLaurin remains the lone bright spot on the Redskins' offense, as he makes NFL history in Week 3

The Washington Redskins put together one of the best draft hauls in recent memory this offseason, but no one would have guessed that their third pick would be the first to step into NFL stardom. The Redskins selected both former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Mississippi State pass rusher Montez Sweat in the first round, but Haskins' college teammate, Terry McLaurin, is the one who has Redskins fans buzzing. During the Redskins' Monday night loss to the Chicago Bears, McLaurin became the first player in NFL history to record five receptions and a receiving touchdown in each of his first three games.

In all, he has recorded 16 receptions for 257 yards and three touchdowns. If you're a Redskins fan, you obviously know the name by now. If you're a fantasy football fan, he's the waiver-wire pickup you wish you grabbed. If you're neither, here's your introduction. During his college days at Ohio State University, McLaurin was in no way the Buckeyes' most explosive weapon. In four seasons, he recorded just 1,251 yards and 19 touchdowns. He was a complete player, however, and shined as a blocker as well as a polished route runner.

Head coach Jay Gruden told reporters following the draft that his staff really began to notice McLaurin at Ohio State's Pro Day. While they were there primarily for Haskins, they couldn't help but notice how he and McLaurin interacted.

"They got along great at the Pro Day this year," said Gruden. "You could see them just communicating and the work that Terry puts in — I mean he runs every route like it's his last route. Works extremely hard, obviously Dwayne has a lot of confidence in him, he has a lot of confidence in Dwayne and it's a good, natural fit."

McLaurin has always been willing to do the less glamorous duties that come with being a wide receiver. Many considered him to be one of the best blocking wideouts in this class, and Gruden attributed some of fellow Ohio State wideout Parris Campbell's success to McLaurin.

To be honest, doing this makes me happier than scoring 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rqpg4cFPpV — Terry McLaurin (@TheTerry_25) September 23, 2018

"Parris Campbell had so many yards after the catch because (McLaurin is) leading the way for him, blocking the perimeter," said Gruden. "A very unselfish player, that goes a long way in this day and age in football because it's gonna be hard to cater to one guy all the time in this offense, we try to spread the ball around and unselfishness is a very important part of being on this football team and you gotta do your job and he does his job extremely well."

"You're talking about an all-around player, that's why we like him so much. He's a guy that's great in the locker room, he's been a captain, leader, sets the standard as far as work ethic is concerned."

The Redskins also were attracted to McLaurin's ability on special teams and labeled him as their No. 1 special teams player on their draft board. But it's his ability purely as a route runner and pass catcher that has put his name in headlines. His rookie season got off to strange start, however. He was given just one snap in the preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns and then was inactive for Week 2 with an injured tailbone. Overall, he failed to make a single catch during the four exhibition games.

Reporters flooded Gruden with questions about McLaurin seemingly every time he stepped to the podium. The rookie wideout who was making so much progress in minicamp wasn't being given snaps or targets when other rookies were being given their first opportunities.

It appears that the Redskins always had the plan to make McLaurin a big part of the offense, but they just didn't want to show their hand in the preseason. The first domino fell when former first-round pick wide receiver Josh Doctson was released. The arrival of McLaurin, as well as sixth-round pick Kelvin Harmon, meant that there was no more room for second and third chances. This wide receiving corps was getting younger and more explosive.

Versatility is also something that has made McLaurin's transition to the next level relatively easy. Redskins Director of College Scouting Kyle Smith even had a fitting nickname for the rookie.

"He's kind of a Swiss Army knife we call it because he has the skillset to fit in to each position at wideout," Smith said this offseason. "As an X, the guy can roll. I mean, he ran a 4.3 40, he can take the top off coverage, as a slot receiver, he's got route ability, he's got instincts and toughness. As a Z, he is a point of attack guy because he blocks his butt off and then as you mentioned, the special teams value of this guy is off the charts and then another high, high character guy, one of the best character guys that we did."

McLaurin is an impressive route runner, a hard worker and a speedy weapon who also has potential as a home-run hitter. It's unfortunate that he remains the lone bright spot on this Redskins offense, but it does give this team hope for the future.

To say he came just as advertised would be an understatement. Washington scored a potential NFL star in McLaurin.