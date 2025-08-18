The Washington Commanders activated wide receiver Terry McLaurin from the PUP list over the weekend and want him at practice in the final weeks leading up to the season opener. McLaurin missed much of the franchise's voluntary workouts and skipped mandatory minicamp this summer. McLaurin has been a holdout amid a contract dispute and he requested a trade a few weeks ago when talks appeared to stall.

McLaurin is in the final year of his three-year, $69.6 million contract extension, averaging $23.2 million per year, signed at the end of June 2022.

"Terry McLaurin wants $33 million (per year) like DK Metcalf," Ian Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show. "He's a little older, but same (draft) class, similar production."

Metcalf signed a five-year, $150 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers this spring after acquiring him in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, making him one of the NFL's highest-paid receivers.

McLaurin comes off a career-best 13 touchdowns last fall as Washington's leading playmaker on offense.

"My sense is it's around or a little under $30 million (per year)," Rapoport said. "If McLaurin wants $33 million, and the Commanders want to pay him $28.5 million, there's a deal to be made. ... Let's say $29 million and above, that's a good deal."

Wrapping up McLaurin for the foreseeable future would ensure one of the NFL's most productive wideouts returns to a unit that was one of the NFC's best last season.

Earlier this summer, it was reported that $30 million was McLaurin's target salary, but the number is higher, according to Rapoport. Heading into 2025, there are eight pass-catchers averaging at least $30 million per season, per Over The Cap.

The Commanders are back in action Monday night for a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Washington coach Dan Quinn set activating McLaurin from the PUP list recently had nothing to do with his contract stalemate.

"This is about him getting ready to play, which is honestly awesome," Quinn said. "It's just cool seeing him get closer, because now you know [that] steps are getting closer to return to being on the field."