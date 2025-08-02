The Terry McLaurin trade saga has been the top story during the Washington Commanders' training camp, but coach Dan Quinn knows this is just business as usual in the modern NFL. Quinn addressed McLaurin's situation while speaking with reporters ahead of Saturday's practice, and as you might expect, he would love to have his star receiver on the field. Still, he recognizes that this is part of contract negotiations -- and players today understand that better than ever before.

"For Terry and the trade request, that's part of normal business that is happening around the NFL," Quinn said. "It's normal, we understand it, and we just throw our very best practices out on the field."

While it may be easy for those on the outside to have their opinions on McLaurin's situation, Quinn wants to remain neutral and provide support without looking at the dollar amounts getting thrown around.

"I've tried to avoid judging it," Quinn said. "I try to support him as best I can, but we try not to discuss the finance part of things."

Quinn is well aware that a contract dispute of this nature can get "emotional." All he can do as a coach is be there if McLaurin -- or any other player in a similar situation -- needs a few words of wisdom.

"Sometimes, those are the emotions, and that's the human side of it," he said. "Knowing there can be emotions, that's the ones he attached to at that moment. For me as the coach, give the support. Give the insights. Do you want advice? That's the way that you do it. But it is an emotional time. It's so damn important. Each player, it won't be quite the same in how that's happening."

Although McLaurin hasn't been an active participant in practice, he is a hold-in, meaning he has been around the team. Asked whether the back-and-forth between McLaurin and the front office has been a distraction, Quinn said players understand the dynamics at play.

"I'm really glad he's here," Quinn said. "I love coaching him. But the business side, that's kind of where it's at. Somebody asked me if it's a distraction -- it is not. Players today, they're more aware of contracts and things maybe than they used to be. They recognize that business part happens, as well, so for the team, we're just rocking and going and throwing some great practices."

McLaurin is in the final year of a three-year deal worth a total of $71 million. At the time he signed that deal, McLaurin was among the five highest-paid receivers, and he is looking to climb back into that stratosphere after a big 2024 season.

Last year, McLaurin was rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels' favorite target in a revamped offense. McLaurin reeled in 82 of his 117 targets for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns, which were both career highs. That helped the Commanders go from 4-13 to 12-5 in just one year.

Prior to training camp, McLaurin said that negotiations up to that point had been "disappointing and frustrating."

"Just to see how things have played out has been disappointing," McLaurin said. "Obviously, I understand everything is a business, but at the same time I want to put myself in a position where I'm valued and I feel appreciated and things like that. Unfortunately, that hasn't transpired the way I want it to, so I'm just trying to take things day by day."