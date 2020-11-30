In the aftermath of a demoralizing loss at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12, the Las Vegas Raiders are getting a bit of good news. Tests conducted on Monday revealed that running back Josh Jacobs, who went down during this game due to an ankle injury, is said to be dealing with just a sprain, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Depending on how Jacobs feels throughout the week, Rapoport notes that there is a chance he could suit up for Las Vegas' Week 13 matchup with the Jets in New York.

Jacobs appeared to have suffered this injury in the third quarter of that loss to Atlanta after fumbling a first-and-10 run from his own 10-yard line. He finished his day with 27 rushing yards on seven carries and three catches for 17 yards before going down.

This is overall good news for the Raiders backfield as it appears like Jacobs has avoided anything major as it relates to that ankle. Now, it's a matter of how careful the organization will be with the second-year back.

Josh Jacobs LV • RB • 28 Att 206 Yds 782 TD 9 FL 2 View Profile

If he does play, Jacobs has a solid matchup against the winless Jets, who just allowed the Dolphins to rush for 104 yards on 4.2 yards per carry in Week 12. While that's a juicy contest for Jacobs to really make an impact on the ground, if he's not 100%, it may be wise for the Raiders to put him on the shelf against an opponent that they should be able to beat without him. Las Vegas will host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14, which is a game that they'd certainly like Jacobs to be well-rested for.

If Jacobs does miss a small amount of time despite the generally good news around that ankle, Devontae Booker should be able to carry the load offensively. The former Broncos running back is averaging 5.5 yards per carry in limited action this season for 326 yards and three touchdowns. Booker has also caught 11 of his 14 targets for an additional 64 yards.