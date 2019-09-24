Tevin Coleman, Jalen Hurd expected to return to the field following 49ers' bye week

The San Francisco 49ers have had to deal with their fair share of injuries to start the 2019 season, but it hasn't reflected in their record.

The 3-0 49ers have been without running back Tevin Coleman and rookie wide receiver Jalen Hurd for the first few games, but according to NBC Sports, they are expected to return to the fold for Week 5.

"I think he's got a good chance to come back next week," head coach Kyle Shanahan said of Coleman. "He was just jogging and moving pretty well last week, just watching him run on the side. So, he won't be out there tomorrow, but hopefully we'll get him practicing here next Monday."

During San Francisco's season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Coleman left the game with an ankle injury. He rushed six times for 23 yards and caught two passes for 33 yards before he sustained the injury. When he left the game, the 49ers quickly relayed to reporters that he would not be returning. Ian Rapoport speculated that this could mean it was a significant injury.

Losing Coleman was not a death sentence for the 49ers, however. In Week 2, San Francisco racked up 259 rushing yards on the way to a 41-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Raheem Mostert stepped up in a big way, rushing for 83 yards against the Bengals and then 79 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday.

The 49ers were expected to roll out the three-headed monster of Jerick McKinnon, Matt Breida and Coleman this season, but with McKinnon again on injured reserve, it appears that Mostert is skilled enough to take his place in what is considered one of the best backfields in the NFL.

Hurd has yet to play in his first regular-season game, as he has been dealing with a stress reaction in his back. He's expected to return with Coleman, and make his NFL debut against the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football.

"I do expect him back," Shanahan said of Hurd. "This will be a big week for him with rehab and stuff while we're gone. But yeah, I'm hoping he'll be back next Monday and I'm expecting him to."

Hurd is expected to make an immediate impact on this offense, and caught three passes for 31 yards and two touchdowns in his preseason debut.

Things are looking up for the 49ers, who are already making waves this season with their undefeated record.