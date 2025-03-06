For the second consecutive offseason, the Houston Texans will be bringing in a new weapon for quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The Texans are finalizing a trade for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reports. It was reported earlier in the week that Kirk would be released by the Jaguars as a cap casualty, but the Texans are instead sending a 2026 seventh-round pick to Jacksonville in exchange for his services.

