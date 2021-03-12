The Houston Texans are entering a major rebuild with new head coach David Culley, and will potentially do so without star quarterback Deshaun Watson, but, they are slowly starting to chip away by adding some pieces that could help in Year 1. On Friday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Texans are signing former Green Bay Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey to a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million. Hours later, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported that the Texans had also re-signed cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III to a one-year contract.

Kirksey, who spent six seasons with the Cleveland Browns, played just one year in Green Bay and recorded 77 combined tackles, two sacks, four passes defended and two interceptions in 11 games played. He was a solid linebacker for the Packers, who made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game, but was tabbed as a cap casualty due to the falling cap number. Linebacker is not one of the most important positional needs for the Texans this offseason per se, but Kirksey is a veteran who adds some experience to the unit.

Hargreaves was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 11 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, but was released in the middle of the 2019 season. He was then picked up by the Texans, but released in the early offseason last February. Hargreaves received a second chance with Houston, and signed a one-year deal for the 2020 season.

In his first full season with the Texans, Hargreaves started all 16 games for the first time since his rookie season and recorded 72 combined tackles, seven passes defended and one interception. He did enough to earn another contract and will have a chance to compete for a starting cornerback position. It's also possible the Texans aren't done adding at the cornerback position.

These aren't the only roster moves the Texans have made this week. On Thursday, they reportedly signed veteran running back Mark Ingram to a one-year deal. The majority of headlines surrounding the Texans will continue to feature the situation they are in with their star quarterback, but Houston has officially begun the rebuild.