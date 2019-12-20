Texans at Buccaneers prediction: How to watch, stream, TV times, game pick, and more for Week 16 showdown

An exciting AFC-NFC South showdown will take place in Florida this Saturday, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) host the Houston Texans (9-5). While one team is on the right track to win its division, the other would like to insert some chaos into the AFC playoff picture with an upset win.

No one is talking about it, but the Buccaneers are the hottest team in the NFC. Their 38-17 win over the Detroit Lions marked the fourth straight game they have won, and Jameis Winston became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 450 yards in consecutive games. For the Texans, their big 24-21 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 15 gave them sole possession of first place in the AFC South, and a victory this Saturday could mean a divisional title should the Titans lose to the New Orleans Saints. While they have been inconsistent for much of the season, Houston showed up when it mattered most last week.

The Texans have won the past three matchups against the Buccaneers, and lead the all-time series, 3-1. Before we get to our predictions for this Week 16 matchup, here's how and when you can watch or stream the game:

Preview

It could be Winston vs. the world on Saturday. He threw for a career-high 458 yards, four touchdowns and one interception against the Lions last week, and leads the NFL in passing yards and is second in the league in touchdown passes. Unfortunately, he's likely going to be without his two best weapons. Mike Evans went down with a hamstring injury in Week 14 and Chris Godwin injured his hamstring last Sunday. The Buccaneers were hopeful that Evans would be able to return this season and waited until this week to place him on injured reserve. Reports indicate that Godwin will be unable to play another game this year as well.

Winston does have another wide receiver who has been stepping up lately, however, in Breshad Perriman. The former Baltimore Ravens' first-round pick has caught eight passes for 183 yards and four touchdowns in the last two weeks. He had 113 yards and three touchdowns against the Lions last Sunday, which marked his first-ever 100-yard receiving game. Tight end O.J. Howard will also need to step up this week. While he has had an underwhelming season, he has recorded at least 60 receiving yards in two out of the past three games, and he has at least four catches over the last three games.

On the defensive side of the ball, getting pressure on Deshaun Watson is going to be paramount. Shaquil Barrett leads the NFL with 16.5 sacks, and Lavonte David and Devin White aren't bad running mates to have either. It's going to come down to these linebackers to police the middle of the field and get pressure on Watson before he can have time to set up big plays in the passing game.

The Texans were poised against the Titans last week. Despite the fact that the defense gave up 432 yards of total offense and Watson threw two interceptions inside the 1-yard line, they were able to grind out a three-point win. Watson completed over 70 percent of his passes for 243 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions -- and joined Hall of Famer Steve Young as the only quarterbacks with 25 or more touchdown passes and five or more rushing touchdowns in multiple seasons.

Kenny Stills had two touchdowns in the second quarter last week, DeAndre Hopkins had six catches for 119 yards and Carlos Hyde rushed for a team-high 104 yards and a touchdown. He's going to be important, because whether the Texans jump out to an early lead and need to run down the clock or whether they are just trying to set up the big play, Hyde is going to have to be ready to work. He just crossed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career, and he has averaged four yards per carry in each of the last two games. It's going to be about coming through when it matters most again on Saturday for this Texans team. They can't let turnovers or big plays from Winston bring them down.

Predictions

SportsLine currently lists the Texans as a three-point favorite, and due to the Buccaneers being shorthanded, I'm inclined to believe that Houston will cover the spread on Saturday. Winston will still find a way to throw for over 300 yards and Perriman should have a nice day, but I'll take the Texans.

The pick: Texans 31-24 over Buccaneers

