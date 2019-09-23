Texans at Chargers final score: Deshaun Watson, Houston pull off wild comeback in Los Angeles

We knew that the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers were probably going to be involved in a close matchup, but we couldn't predict that it would come down to the very last play.

The Chargers jumped out to a hot start, and led by 10 points at halftime. Keenan Allen had two touchdowns in the first two quarters and Philip Rivers was tossing it all over the field. The Texans, on the other hand, couldn't get anything going.

They did manage a score early in the second quarter, but the Chargers then answered with a field goal to reclaim the lead. Facing a double-digit deficit at the break, the Texans were either going to lie down or fight back.

They did the latter.

The Texans scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter, one score coming from running back Carlos Hyde and the other from tight end Jordan Akins. The Texans then made it 20 unanswered points the following drive at the beginning of the fourth quarter, when Akins found the end zone again after a 53-yard catch and run.

The Chargers responded with a field goal the very next drive, but those would be the last points they would score. After forcing a Houston punt, the Chargers got the ball back with just a little over four minutes left in regulation. Rivers took the offense 50 yards down the field to the Houston 34-yard line as time began to tick. It came down to the very last play -- a 4th and 14 with 18 seconds left, where Rivers failed to hook up with Dontrelle Inman.

When it was all said and done, Watson outdueled Rivers in L.A., passing for 351 yards and three touchdowns as opposed to Rivers' 318 yards and two scores. The Houston defense did their part too, sacking Rivers five times as a huge second half propelled the Texans to their second victory of the season.

