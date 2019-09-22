Texans at Chargers: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 3 AFC matchup

Last week, the Chargers led the Lions into halftime with a 10-6 lead, but were held scoreless in the second half. Philip Rivers threw for 293 yards and an interception, making it just the second time in the past two regular seasons that he has been held without a touchdown pass. While Austin Ekeler scored the lone touchdown, Justin Jackson was the running back who turned heads. He rushed for 59 yards on seven carries.

Rivers will be the X-factor in this matchup. The Texans allowed Drew Brees to go off for 370 yards in the season opener and then struggled to contain Gardner Minshew last week, who threw for 213 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 56 yards. Rivers has a chance to get back on track against this secondary, something Chargers fans are eager to see. Historically, it appears that he has a good chance. Rivers has thrown three or more touchdowns in all four of his games played against the Texans

Similarly, Deshaun Watson is also looking for a rebound game. He passed for just 159 yards in the one-point win last week against the Jaguars -- which was pretty shocking after his 268-yard, three-touchdown performance in the season opener against the Saints. Watson is hoping he can get some protection against this Chargers pass rush, as he has been sacked at least four times in eight straight games. Hopefully, he can get some help from running back Carlos Hyde, who is averaging 6.4 yards per carry this season.

Two 1-1 teams who have both been involved in some close games early this season. It should be a good one.

How to watch

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

