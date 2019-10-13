Texans at Chiefs: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Patrick Mahomes vs. Deshaun Watson
Follow along with all the action as two rising QBs go head-to-head
Like points? Good, 'cause Texans vs. Chiefs on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium not only has two of the more high powered offenses in the league, but also two of the NFL's young star quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.
This is the first ever meeting between these two 2017 NFL Draft picks as the starters for their respective teams. Houston is coming to town hot off a 53-point outing against the Atlanta Falcons where Watson threw for a career-high 426 yards to go along with five passing touchdowns, also tying his career marks. A lot of that came on the back of receiver Will Fuller, who hauled in 14 receptions for 217 yards and three touchdowns.
The Chiefs, meanwhile, had much different Week 5 as their streak of 25-plus points scored in 25 straight games was snapped in their loss to the Colts, their first defeat of the season. Mahomes' banged-up ankle was one of the key reasons for the decline in offensive production, but the reining NFL MVP was still able to toss for 321 yards and a touchdown.
Follow along below as we bring you live updates of all the action.
How to watch
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Where: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)
TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access
