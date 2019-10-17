Texans at Colts: How to watch, stream huge AFC South showdown on CBS, CBS All Access

There are a lot of similarities between the Texans and Colts as these two AFC South clubs head towards their Week 7 matchup.

Both only have two losses on the season and each heads into Sunday after taking down the AFC juggernaut Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead in their last matchup. The Texans' win was most recent, while the Colts were able to take care of Patrick Mahomes and company prior to their bye. Now, they'll square off against one another to try and gain an inside track of the division.

Preview

Houston comes into this matchup fresh off their win over the Chiefs, and quarterback Deshaun Watson has firmly placed himself in the MVP race. After a career outing in Week 5, Watson followed things up by completing 30 of 42 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown. He did throw two picks, but made up for those miscues with his legs by rushing for two scores in the win. While Watson has remained impressive all season, the Texans running game is seemingly emerging with Carlos Hyde leading the way. He rushed for 116 yards against Kansas City and is currently on pace for a 1,000-yard season. Duke Johnson also made an impact in the backfield as a receiver, hauling in his lone touchdown of the afternoon in Week 6.

Defensively, the Texans have been a middle-of-the-road unit that ranks 15th in the league in DVOA and is allowing 356 yards per game to this point. Injuries have started to become an issue with the secondary as Johnathan Joseph (hamstring) and Bradley Roby (hamstring) are both banged up. Houston will also be without starting tackle Tytus Howard (knee) for this matchup.

As for the Colts, they enjoyed a bye in Week 6 after taking down the Colts at Arrowhead and holding them to a season-low 13 points while sacking Patrick Mahomes four times en route to the win. Under quarterback Jacoby Brissett, the offense hasn't been explosive, but they've been able to get by grinding out wins. Brissett has just 1,062 yards passing on the year, but has completed nearly 65% of his passes and thrown for nine touchdowns. Meanwhile, Marlon Mack has been a force for Indy in the backfield rushing for 470 yards on 4.7 yards per carry so far with two scores.

Prediction

Historically speaking, the Colts have owned this head-to-head matchup. They have an all-time lead of 27-8 (including playoffs) and have taken four of the previous five matchups. I expect this to continue on Sunday with Indy taking control of first place in the AFC South. Similar to how they took care of the Chiefs in their most recent win, the Colts will need to slow the game down, dominate time of possession and put up seven whenever they hit the red zone. Defensively, it's about stopping Deshaun Watson, who has a league-high 76.5 completion percentage on third down this year. If they can do that, they should be able to get the W.

The pick: Colts 24, Texans 20