Neither the Houston Texans nor the Jacksonville Jaguars envisioned a 1-6 start coming out of their bye week, but both teams have an opportunity to start the second half of their season on a winning note. The Texans and Jaguars square off in an AFC South rematch coming out of their byes -- with the loser on track to finish in last place in the division. The Texans won their first matchup of the season back in Week 5, part of a six-game losing streak the Jaguars are currently on.

Can Jacksonville finally beat Houston for the first time in three seasons? Will Houston sweep Jacksonville and get the second half of its season off on the right foot? We'll find out soon, but here's everything you need to know for this AFC South showdown.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 8 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Latest Odds: Jaguars +7 Bet Now

In the first meeting between the teams this season, the Texans put up a season-high 486 yards against a Jaguars pass defense ranked next-to-last in points and yards allowed. Houston actually was only up six entering the fourth quarter before Deshaun Watson threw two touchdown passes as Houston pulled away. It was Houston's only victory of the year so far, and it was also the Texans' most complete performance. The defense allowed a season-low in yards (364) and held Jaguars rookie running back James Robinson to just 48 yards and a fumble. Houston has just four turnovers on the year, which is tied for the fewest in the league.

Jacksonville won't have Gardner Minshew in this one, as the Jaguars will start rookie Jake Luton -- a sixth-round pick out of the University of Idaho. To get Luton settled in, a heavy dose of Robinson is expected for Sunday's contest -- who the Jaguars want to get more involved in the offense anyway. Robinson is coming off a career-high 119 rush yards and a score and will need another strong performance for the Jaguars to have a chance. Jacksonville will need to bring pressure on Watson, which will be a challenge for a defense that has just six sacks in seven games this year -- the fewest in the league. They only apply pressure on 20.7% of drop backs, also in the bottom five of the league. With Watson throwing for 300-plus yards and 2-plus touchdowns in four straight games, that's a hard task for a Jaguars defense that is struggling to get off the field.

Houston's passing attack should have its way against a struggling Jacksonville secondary. The Jaguars need to apply pressure on Watson and force turnovers against a team that generally protects the ball.

Pick: Texans 34, Jaguars 20

