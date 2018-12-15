Texans at Jets score: Live updates, game stats, analysis, highlights for Saturday's AFC clash

Live updates from an AFC showdown that kicks off the Saturday portion of the NFL season

The Texans' path to the postseason takes them to New York where they'll face a Jets team in the beginning stages of a rebuild. On Saturday, the Texans will look to extend their lead in the AFC South, put themselves in play to steal the No. 2 seed in the conference, and reach a double-digit win total for the first time since 2012.

At 9-4, the Texans are in control of the AFC South due to a nine-game winning streak that ended a week ago. They can clinch a playoff spot this weekend if they beat the Jets and both the Titans and Colts lose or tie on Sunday. Furthermore, a win would put pressure on the 9-4 Patriots to survive the Steelers on Sunday to maintain their grip on the second seed. A Texans loss, however, would give the two 7-6 teams behind them in the standings hope in the division. All signs indicate the Texans should be able to handle a Jets team that cares more about Sam Darnold's development than Saturday's outcome. 

We'll be providing live updates throughout the game with our live-blog, which you can find below. After the game, this post will turn into a takeaways-style recap.

Watch This Game Live
Stream the whole football season on fuboTV. Watch Now
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories