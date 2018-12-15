Texans at Jets score: Live updates, game stats, analysis, highlights for Saturday's AFC clash

The Texans' path to the postseason takes them to New York where they'll face a Jets team in the beginning stages of a rebuild. On Saturday, the Texans will look to extend their lead in the AFC South, put themselves in play to steal the No. 2 seed in the conference, and reach a double-digit win total for the first time since 2012.

At 9-4, the Texans are in control of the AFC South due to a nine-game winning streak that ended a week ago. They can clinch a playoff spot this weekend if they beat the Jets and both the Titans and Colts lose or tie on Sunday. Furthermore, a win would put pressure on the 9-4 Patriots to survive the Steelers on Sunday to maintain their grip on the second seed. A Texans loss, however, would give the two 7-6 teams behind them in the standings hope in the division. All signs indicate the Texans should be able to handle a Jets team that cares more about Sam Darnold's development than Saturday's outcome.

We'll be providing live updates throughout the game with our live-blog, which you can find below. After the game, this post will turn into a takeaways-style recap.