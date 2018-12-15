Texans at Jets score: Live updates, game stats, analysis, highlights for Saturday's AFC clash
Live updates from an AFC showdown that kicks off the Saturday portion of the NFL season
The Texans' path to the postseason takes them to New York where they'll face a Jets team in the beginning stages of a rebuild. On Saturday, the Texans will look to extend their lead in the AFC South, put themselves in play to steal the No. 2 seed in the conference, and reach a double-digit win total for the first time since 2012.
At 9-4, the Texans are in control of the AFC South due to a nine-game winning streak that ended a week ago. They can clinch a playoff spot this weekend if they beat the Jets and both the Titans and Colts lose or tie on Sunday. Furthermore, a win would put pressure on the 9-4 Patriots to survive the Steelers on Sunday to maintain their grip on the second seed. A Texans loss, however, would give the two 7-6 teams behind them in the standings hope in the division. All signs indicate the Texans should be able to handle a Jets team that cares more about Sam Darnold's development than Saturday's outcome.
We'll be providing live updates throughout the game with our live-blog, which you can find below. After the game, this post will turn into a takeaways-style recap.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Texans vs. Jets odds, best picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Jets vs. Texans game 10,000 time...
-
Injuries: Conner doubtful to play
Plus Odell Beckham and Zack Martin have been ruled out and more on the final injury reports...
-
Expert picks for every Week 15 game
Find out everything you need to know about how Week 15 in the NFL will go right here
-
Browns vs Broncos odds, top expert picks
Micah Roberts is dialed into the pulse of Phillip Lindsay and the Broncos
-
Week 15 NFL odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 15 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Eagles need to do right thing, sit Wentz
The Eagles won't have Wentz on Sunday night in Los Angeles and shouldn't have him for the rest...