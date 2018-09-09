Texans at Patriots in Week 1: Picks, odds, how to watch, stream on NFL Sunday
Everything you need to know about tuning in for this week's season-opening AFC clash
There's a familiar theme across the NFL as football season kicks off this weekend, and it has to do with players -- specifically big-name quarterbacks -- returning from injury.
One of the AFC's most anticipated matchups, between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots, is no exception.
That's mostly because of the Texans, whose 4-12 record in 2017 is probably a lot worse than you remember because of how much MVP love quarterback Deshaun Watson received before going down with a torn ACL. Watson is back and healthy now, and that's the biggest reason Houston is worth watching in 2018, when the team figures to have as good a shot as anyone in the AFC South to get into the playoffs. The defense has some question marks but also boasts some fearsome pass rushers, and the offensive line is still pretty dicey for a supposed postseason contender. But as long as Watson is on the field, Bill O'Brien and Co. have a chance.
On the other side, the Patriots aren't returning missing players as much as they are, well, missing them. Tom Brady is in tip-top shape at age 41 and coming off the best Super Bowl performance of his career, but his supporting cast for Opening Day leaves a lot to be desired. None of New England's offseason gambles at wide receiver paid off, and with Danny Amendola now in Miami, Brandin Cooks now in Los Angeles and Julian Edelman suspended, Brady is going to have shoulder the load alongside Rob Gronkowski and another rotation of running backs. Even so, no one's doubting their chances of a return to the big game.
Here's how to catch this week's Week 1 showdown between Brady and Watson:
How to watch, stream
- Kickoff: Sunday, Sept. 9, 1 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS (Check local listings)
- Streaming: CBS All Access (Try for free), fuboTV (Try for free)
CBS All Access offers streaming on the following connected devices: Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV. You can also download the CBS app to use All Access, or watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.
Who will win?
The Texans should be better with Watson back in the fold, and it'd be a major disappointment if they weren't at least in contention for a playoff spot in a division lacking a powerhouse. But if you ask the CBS NFL experts polled for Week 1 predictions, they'll tell you that Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are just too good. Every single analyst likes the Patriots to take this one, and Pete Prisco says the Pats have "enough" weapons -- even in their limited offense -- to win by 10.
-
