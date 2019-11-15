Texans at Ravens prediction: How to watch, stream Deshaun Watson vs. Lamar Jackson on CBS, CBS All Access
Everything you need to know about this weekend's clash of AFC contenders
You'd be hard-pressed to find two young quarterbacks in the NFL with as much talent and upside as Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson (outside of, say, a certain Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller), and both of those guys will be on the same field fighting for leverage in the AFC playoff race on Sunday.
Before we reveal why Jackson's team, the Baltimore Ravens, is better positioned to stay hot, let's get you some details on how and when to tune in to their showdown:
How to watch
Date: Sunday, Nov. 17 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)
TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access
Follow: CBS Sports App
Preview
The Texans (6-3) are riding high atop the AFC South a little more than halfway through the season, even if their division remains relatively up for grabs heading down the stretch. They opened the year with just about everyone wondering whether Watson could ever make it through the season behind their offensive line, but since then, he's not only put up more Pro Bowl-caliber numbers but been boosted by a Carlos Hyde-led ground game and resilient defense, which is without J.J. Watt but remains among the best in the league at stopping the run. They can still be exposed through the air, however, and it remains to be seen if Bill O'Brien is the guy to give them that "it" factor when it comes down to big-time games.
The Ravens (7-2), on the other hand, suddenly look like a favorite to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. At one point, earlier in the year, it looked as if Baltimore's supposedly vaunted defense had been fully exposed, and questions still remained about Jackson's durability as a passer. Well, since then, the Ravens have stepped up to the plate and then some, with Jackson racking up Michael Vick-esque highlights on an MVP campaign and leading an offense that averages more than 420 yards per game. The defense still has its fair share of question marks, but as long as Jackson is healthy, it's hard not to drool over Baltimore's explosiveness. They can beat you on the ground and through the air, and they can do it with unmatched speed.
Prediction
Watson is most definitely going to make this a game. In fact, he'll probably remind some people that he was a young phenom even before Jackson was. The Texans are better than most of us give them credit for when it comes to running the ball, too, and they've got exactly the kind of defense to at least limit some of Baltimore's own rushing attack.
The New England Patriots also came into their matchup with Baltimore touting a killer defense, however, and that proved no match for Jackson's video-game athleticism. That will again be the case this Sunday, with the Ravens wielding their speed against a Texans secondary in transition and extending their AFC North lead in front of a fired-up home crowd.
Pick: Ravens 31, Texans 25
