Texans at Titans prediction: How to watch, stream, TV times, game pick, and more for Week 15 game on CBS

A huge AFC South showdown takes place in Nashville this week, as the Tennessee Titans (8-5) host the Houston Texans (8-5). The winner of this matchup will own first place in the division, and with just three games remaining on the schedule, Sunday is extremely important for both teams.

The Titans just won their fourth straight game against the Oakland Raiders last week, as the offense exploded for 42 points. It's hard to imagine this team playing any better, as Tennessee's defense outscored Oakland's offense in the second half. The Texans on the other hand lost their first game in three weeks, as they were blown out by Drew Lock and the Denver Broncos, 38-24. All is not lost, however, as they can remain the top dog in the division with a statement road win over their rivals this week.

The Titans have won two out of the past three matchups against the Texans, and lead the all-time series, 18-16. Before we get to our predictions for this Week 15 showdown, here's how and when you can watch or stream the game:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 15 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium (Nashville)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

The Titans will be looking to keep their offense hot in Week 15. This unit has put up 42 points in two out of the past three matchups, and we may have seen the birth of a dynamic trio last week. Against the Raiders, Ryan Tannehill threw for 391 yards, three touchdowns, and just one interception, Derrick Henry rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns and rookie wideout A.J. Brown caught five passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns. In all, Tennessee put up 552 yards of total offense. The Titans were scoring points at will and didn't have to send out their punter until the third quarter. If the Titans can continue their dominant ways on offense, it's hard to imagine them losing this matchup -- even if the defense underperforms. Henry is dealing with a hamstring injury that had him limited against the Raiders, but he told reporters on Thursday that he will be ready to go come Sunday.

If the Texans allowed a rookie quarterback making his second NFL start to throw three first-half touchdowns last week, I shudder to think what the red-hot Tannehill will be able to do. The secondary did tighten up in the second half, but they can't afford the same mistakes this week. The Texans were able to score 21 unanswered points in the second half, but they could have won the game if Deshaun Watson did not throw two fourth-quarter interceptions. This is going to have to be one of those games where Watson proves that he's an elite quarterback, and he historically has been great against the Titans. In three career games against Tennessee, he has scored 10 total touchdowns and registered a 120.7 passer rating.

Watson used his feet well last week, and he rushed for 44 yards and two touchdowns. He should look to scramble when the opportunity presents itself to keep the defense honest. Watson is also a master when it comes to making something out of broken plays, and this Titans secondary hasn't played incredibly well over the past few weeks.

Predictions

SportsLine currently lists the Titans as a three-point favorite, and the over/under is currently set at 51. These two teams appear to be trending in opposite directions, and I'm going to roll with the Titans to continue their winning ways on Sunday.

The pick: Titans 30-24 over Texans

Check out CBSSports.com for even more predictions, including from Pete Prisco and Will Brinson.