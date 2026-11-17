The Houston Texans are losing a key defensive piece for at least the next four games. Houston placed starting linebacker and team captain Azeez Al-Shaair on injured reserve, the team announced. Al-Shaair has been dealing with a groin injury that kept him out of Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns. The groin injury is significant enough that it requires surgery and he will likely miss more than four games, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Over the next four weeks, Houston plays Indianapolis, the Baltimore Ravens, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Washington Commanders. The Texans then close the season with a four-game stretch in which they play the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans.

Al-Shaair, a Pro-Bowler in 2025, has dealt with the groin injury all year, missing a pair of games with it so far this season. He has recorded 68 tackles, one tackle for loss, three quarterback hits and three passes defensed in seven games.

In Al-Shaair's absence, Jake Hansen will presumably see more snaps at linebacker (he played 66 of 68 defensive snaps against the Browns) while Henry To'oto'o will take over the green dot responsibilities of calling the defense, according to KPRC2.

The Texans' defense as a whole has been one of the more disappointing units in the NFL in 2026, ranking 20th in yards allowed, 18th in points allowed, and 22nd in EPA per play, according to Tru Media. The Texans checked in first in yards, second in scoring and third in EPA per play a year ago, and were expected to again field one of the top defenses in the league this season after returning almost all of their key pieces.

Instead, Houston has struggled to contain opposing passing attacks this season, repeatedly leaking on the back end despite putting pressure on quarterbacks at an above-average rate. The Texans have also failed to force turnovers at the same rate as a year ago, with only 8.8% of opponents' drives resulting in a turnover (27th in the league) compared with 14.6% last season (fourth).

Those relative struggles have led the Texans to compile a 3-6 record despite C.J. Stroud and the offense showing significant year-over-year improvement. The Texans are now 2.5 games back of the No. 7 seed in the AFC and need to go on a strong run down the stretch of the season to have any hope of making the playoffs. And now, they'll likely have to do it without one of the leaders of their defense.