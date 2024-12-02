On Sunday, Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair delivered a nasty, helmet-to-helmet hit that injured Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Al-Shaair was ejected from the contest, and his illegal hit sparked a scuffle that led to Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones and tight end Evan Engram being penalized as well.

Al-Shaair could be facing a potential suspension from the league for his hit on Sunday, and he offered an apology to Lawrence via social media the following day.

"I've always played the game as hard as I could. Never with the intent to harm anyone and anybody that knows me knows that. My goal is to hit you as hard as I can then I pray you're still able to get up and play the next play. And when the game is over go home to your family unharmed because it's not personal it's just competition! We both are trying to do the same thing which is provide for our families! I genuinely didn't see him sliding until it was too late. And it all happens in the blink of an eye. To Trevor I genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening. Before the game we spoke and I told you how it was great to see you back out on the field and wished you well. I would never want to see any player hurt because of a hit I put on them especially one that's deemed 'late' or 'unnecessary.' To the rest of his teammates I can definitely understand you having his back and defending him in a situation like that. To the rest of the people who I've been called every single name in the book from reporters with their hands ready for a story to find their villain, to racist and Islamophobic fans and people, you don't know my heart nor my character which I don't need to prove to any of you. God knows my intentions and anyone who has ever been a teammate or friend of mine knows my heart."

Al-Shaair, who is in his first season with the Texans after spending 2023 with the Tennessee Titans, is known for his physical play that can sometimes cross the line. Just last week, his Texans were penalized 15 yards after he delivered a late hit on Titans running back Tony Pollard. Earlier this season, Al-Shaair threw a punch at Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson and head-butted offensive lineman Darnell Wright after making a big hit on rookie quarterback Caleb Williams along the sideline.

Al-Shaair was fined $11,817 for that punch, but could be facing a harsher penalty for his decisions in Week 13.