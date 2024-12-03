The NFL has announced a three-game suspension for Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair for repeated violations of rules intended to protect the health and safety of players and promote sportsmanship. Al-Shaair was ejected from Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars for his hit on Trevor Lawrence.

Al-Shaair laid a vicious hit on Lawrence midway through the second quarter of the Texans win. Lawrence, who was making his return to the field after missing time due to a shoulder injury, scrambled up the left side of the field on a second-and-7 play and slid after traveling for a 6-yard gain. As he was well into his slide, Al-Shaair could be seen rocketing toward Lawrence and delivering a hard hit to the quarterback's head with his forearm.

Lawrence was down on the field before being carted to the locker room and eventually ruled out due to a concussion.

In a letter to Al-Shaair, NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan noted the Texans linebacker has had multiple offenses for personal fouls and sportsmanship-related rules violations in recent seasons:

"During your game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 1, with 4:20 remaining in the second quarter, you were involved in a play that the League considers unacceptable and a serious violation of the playing rules. Video shows you striking the head/neck area of Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence after he clearly goes down in a feet-first slide...You led with your forearm and helmet and delivered a forceful blow to the head/neck area of your opponent when you had time and space to avoid such contact." "After the illegal hit, you proceeded to engage in a brawl, which you escalated when you pulled an opponent down to the ground by his facemask. After the referee announced that you were disqualified for the hit and your unsportsmanlike acts, you removed your helmet and reengaged with your opponent while walking down and across the field, which started another physical confrontation near the end zone. "Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL…Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated."

Al-Shaair will be eligible to return to the Texans' active roster following the team's Week 17 game against the Baltimore Ravens, so the earliest return will be January 5 against the Tennessee Titans. Al-Shaair can appeal the suspension, per the NFL CBA, and will be suspended without pay.