A video surfaced on social media that appears to show Houston Texans offensive lineman Blake Fisher involved in an altercation with a woman. KPRC2 reports that no police report has been filed as of Saturday afternoon, and that Fisher is expected to speak with team officials, including head coach DeMeco Ryans, about the situation.

"We are aware of the incident involving Blake Fisher and are in the process of gathering additional information," the Texans said in a statement. We will have no further comment at this time."

The video, which shows the man alleged to be Fisher shoving a woman, was posted Saturday on Instagram by a "Kayla G.," who says she's a celebrity trainer with 975,000 followers. In the caption, she tagged Fisher's Instagram account and accused the offensive lineman of assault:

"I got out once I seen him physically hit one of them to grab the other one. He started charging towards my car I told him not to go to my car as I seen him following one of the girls. He pushed me and then slapped me."

The video also shows the woman talking to Fisher, saying that she's going to press charges after he allegedly put his hands on her.

"Yes, please press charges. Thank you!" Fisher says in response.

Fisher was a second-round pick of the Texans out of Notre Dame in 2024. He's played in 40 career games with 16 starts. Fisher has started in one game this season, which was Houston's Week 6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Houston is scheduled to host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.