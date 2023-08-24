The Houston Texans are bolstering their offensive line as they inch closer to the start of the regular season. The club is acquiring offensive tackle Josh Jones in a trade with the Cardinals, according to ESPN. Arizona is sending Jones and a seventh-round pick to the Texans while Houston ships back a fifth-rounder.

The 26-year-old was a third-round pick of the Cardinals in 2020 out of Houston, so this trade is something of a homecoming for the former Cougar. While he has 21 starts under his belt throughout his tenure in Arizona, he ended up being the odd man out along the offensive line, especially after the team used the No. 6 overall pick to select Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., who is now expected to man the right side of the line.

With Jones entering the final year of his rookie deal, it made sense for the Cardinals to seek some compensation for what could be deemed a short-term luxury depth piece behind Johnson and Pro Bowl left tackle D.J. Humphries.

Jones does have versatility that he can bring to the Texans as he has experience starting at left tackle, right tackle, and right guard. He started in nine of the Cardinals' 17 games last season and surrendered four sacks while being called for nine penalties in 622 offensive snaps played, according to Pro Football Focus. In both pass blocking and run blocking last year, PFF ranked Jones inside the top 32 among tackles.

The 6-foot-5, 319-pounder now joins a Texans offensive line that's headlined by left tackle Laremy Tunsil, right tackle Tytus Howard and second-round rookie center Juice Scruggs.